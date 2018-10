Oct 24 (Reuters) - Principia Biopharma Inc:

* PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA APPOINTS DOLCA THOMAS, M.D. AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

* PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA APPOINTS DOLCA THOMAS, M.D. AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

* PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA APPOINTS DOLCA THOMAS, M.D. AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

* PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC - THOMAS JOINS PRINCIPIA FROM ROCHE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: