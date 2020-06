BRIEF-Principia Presents Updated Positive Data Of Rilzabrutinib For Immune Thrombocytopenia In Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial

June 12 (Reuters) - Principia Biopharma Inc:

* PRINCIPIA PRESENTS UPDATED POSITIVE DATA OF RILZABRUTINIB FOR IMMUNE THROMBOCYTOPENIA IN ONGOING PHASE 1/2 TRIAL

* PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC - ORAL BTK INHIBITOR REACHES PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN 50 PERCENT OF PATIENTS TREATED > 12 WEEKS

* PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA - TO INITIATE PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ITP

* PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA - TO DATE RILZABRUTINIB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED

* PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA - RILZABRUTINIB ACHIEVED SIGNIFICANT RELIABLE RESPONSES ACROSS SUBGROUPS AT ALL DOSES, TREATMENT TIMES IN PHASE 1/2 TRIAL