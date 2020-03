BRIEF-Prinx Chengshan (Cayman) Say FY Operating Revenue About Rmb5,589.0 Million, Up About 7.4%

March 20 (Reuters) - Prinx Chengshan (Cayman) Holding Ltd :

* PRINX CHENGSHAN (CAYMAN) - FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS APPROXIMATELY RMB5,589.0 MILLION, UP ABOUT 7.4%

* PRINX CHENGSHAN (CAYMAN) HOLDING LTD- RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.2 PER ORDINARY SHARE BEFORE TAX

* PRINX CHENGSHAN (CAYMAN) HOLDING LTD - PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR ABOUT RMB479.7 MILLION, UP 0.2%

* PRINX CHENGSHAN (CAYMAN) HOLDING LTD - GROUP’S OVERSEAS PRODUCTION BASE IN THAILAND IS IN LINE WITH OVERALL CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE

* PRINX CHENGSHAN (CAYMAN) - SINCE JAN AND TO DATE, GROUP’S OUTPUT REMAINED STABLE COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* PRINX CHENGSHAN (CAYMAN) - AT PRESENT, INTERNATIONAL SALES HAVE INCREASED COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR