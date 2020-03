March 17 (Reuters) - Priora Suisse AG:

* COMPLETED SALE OF 2 MILLION SHARES OF VIFOR PHARMA AT PRICEPER SHARE OF CHF96, RESULTING IN GROSS PROCEEDS OF CHF192 MILLION

* SALE IN VIFOR PHARMA CARRIED OUT THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS, EXPECTED TO SETTLE ON 19 MARCH

* ON VIFOR PHARMA SHARE SALE, WHILST THERE IS NO FORMAL LOCK-UP, SELLER DOES NOT CURRENTLY INTEND TO SELL ANY SHARES IN MEDIUM TERM