March 16 (Reuters) - Vifor Pharma AG:

* PRIORA SUISSE AG - PROPOSED OFFERING OF ABOUT 2 MILLION EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES IN VIFOR PHARMA AG

* PRIORA SUISSE AG - SALE WILL BE UNDERTAKEN VIA AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* PRIORA SUISSE AG - VIFOR WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM THE OFFERING