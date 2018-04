April 27 (Reuters) - PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 9.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 21.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 282.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 327.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 55.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 77.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018 Source text for Eikon:

