BRIEF-Prisa Withdraws 2020 Outlook Due To COVID-19 Impact

May 27 (Reuters) - Promotora de Informaciones SA:

* WITHDRAWS 2020 OUTLOOK COMMUNICATED TO THE MARKET AT THE END OF FEBRUARY

* COMPANY PUT IN PLACE A 40 MILLION EURO CONTINGENCY PLAN (MARCH-DECEMBER) TO REDUCE THE NEGATIVE IMPACTS OF COVID-19

* CONSEQUENCES FOR THE GROUP’S FUTURE OPERATIONS ARE UNCERTAIN

* MEDIA INDUSTRY IS ONE OF THE UNITS THAT IS SUFFERING THE MOST FROM THE PANDEMIC

* FURTHER VISIBILITY TO BE PROVIDED WITH H1 RESULTS EXPECTED TO BE RELEASED IN SEPTEMBER