July 6 (Reuters) - Prism Johnson Ltd:

* APPROVES DIVESTMENT OF 51% OF PAID-UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL IN RAHEJA QBE GENERAL INSURANCE

* DIVESTMENT FOR AN AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF 2.90 BILLION RUPEES

* DIVESTMENT WILL TERMINATE CO'S JV WITH QBE IN GENERAL INSURANCE BUSINESS IN INDIA