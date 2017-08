June 20 (Reuters) - PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL SA:

* FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Order Backlog of Eur 15.8 Million as of May 31

* EXPECTS STRONG GROWTH IN LED SALES WITH HIGH ORDER BACKLOG IN 2017/2018

* EXPECTS H1 2017/2018 SHOULD BENEFIT FROM AN UPTURN IN HARDWARE ACTIVITY