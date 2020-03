BRIEF-Prismaflex International Gives Update On Impact Of Coronavirus

March 26 (Reuters) - Prismaflex International SA:

* Q1 2020-2021 ACTIVITY WILL ALSO BE HIT ALTHOUGH IT REMAINS DIFFICULT AT THIS STAGE TO MAKE A DETAILED ASSESSMENT OF CONSEQUENCES

* RESUMPTION OF PRODUCTION AMONG ITS ASIAN SUPPLIERS WOULD NORMALLY HAVE ALLOWED GROUP TO BEGIN DELIVERING AGAIN STARTING IN APRIL, BEGINNING OF 2020-2021

* VIRUS COULD CAUSE FURTHER DELAYS EVEN THOUGH EVERY EFFORT IS BEING MADE TO AVOID SUCH A SCENARIO

* DELAYED DELIVERIES FOR HARDWARE AND SLUMP IN PRINTING ACTIVITY AUTOMATICALLY REDUCE Q4 TURNOVER