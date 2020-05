BRIEF-Prismaflex International: Significant COVID-19 Impact On Q4 Activity

May 14 (Reuters) - Prismaflex International SA:

* 2019-2020 TOTAL SALES: EUR 51.2 MILLION (+5.2%)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CURRENT SITUATION MEANS BOTH BUSINESS AND INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY REMAIN LOW AT START OF PERIOD, NOTABLY FOR PRINTING ACTIVITY

* ORDER BACKLOG ON MARCH 31, 2020 STANDS AT EUR 12.4 MILLION, UP EUR 3 MILLION ON MARCH 31, 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: Q1 PRINTING ACTIVITY SALES WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HARDWARE ACTIVITY SHOULD BE LESS AFFECTED THANKS TO A HEALTHY ORDER BACKLOG, NOTABLY FOR LED DISPLAY SALES

* RECENTLY OBTAINED FROM ITS BANKS EUR 1.5 MILLION IN STATE-BACKED LOANS TO ANTICIPATE AND PREPARE FOR POST-CRISIS PERIOD

* CARE IS BEING TAKEN BY PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL TO MAINTAIN ITS CASH-FLOW

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACT ON TOTAL SALES FOR HARDWARE DIVISION IS ESTIMATED AT AROUND EUR 1.0 MILLION

* PRINTING ACTIVITY IS SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER IN Q4 BY -14.6%, FOLLOWING A SHARP DROP IN SALES ORDERS DUE TO COVID-19

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SPREAD OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND PREVENTION MEASURES HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP Q4 ACTIVITY