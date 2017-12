Dec 15 (Reuters) - Privanet Group Oyj:

* DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE FOR ‍NORDIC GROWTH MARKET AB IS PAID​

* SHARE PRICE EUR ‍3,229650383​ PER SHARE

* TOTAL OF ‍ 661,643​ SHARES IN ISSUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)