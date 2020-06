June 5 (Reuters) - Private Equity Holding AG:

* UNDER MEASURES TAKEN BY SWISS FEDERAL COUNCIL CURRENTLY IN PLACE, PERSONAL ATTENDANCE OF SHAREHOLDERS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON SITE IS NOT POSSIBLE

* PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE A TOTAL DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE