June 14 (Reuters) - PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG:

* AUDITED NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) PER SHARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2019 AMOUNTS TO EUR 84.80 (CHF 94.76)

* REPORTS A COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF EUR 22.6 MILLION FOR FINANCIAL YEAR

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG (PEH) PROPOSES A DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 2.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE