Nov 6 (Reuters) - Private Equity Holding AG:

* COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF EUR 24.5 MILLION FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/2019

* AS OF SEPT 30, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE OF ONE REGISTERED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMPANY STOOD AT EUR 85.55 (CHF 97.03)