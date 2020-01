Jan 10 (Reuters) - Private Equity Holding AG:

* AS OF DEC 31, NAV/SHARE OF CO STOOD AT EUR 86.38, REPRESENTING A 1.1% FALL IN EUR (2.4% IN CHF) SINCE NOV 30

* NEGATIVE NAV PERFORMANCE IN DECEMBER WAS LARGELY CAUSED BY ADVERSE MOVEMENTS IN USD/EUR EXCHANGE RATE Further company coverage: