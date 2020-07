July 8 (Reuters) - Private Equity Holding AG:

* PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING - AS OF JUNE 30 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE STOOD AT EUR 82.16 (CHF 87.52), AN INCREASE OF 0.5% IN EUR SINCE MAY 31

* PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG - PORTFOLIO WAS CASH FLOW POSITIVE IN JUNE, WITH TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS AMOUNTING TO EUR 4.7M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: