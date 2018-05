May 28 (Reuters) - Private Equity Holding AG:

* PROPOSALS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG: CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

* DECIDED TO CONTINUE COMPANY’S DISTRIBUTION POLICY ALBEIT AT A LOWER LEVEL OF CHF 2.00 PER SHARE

* BOARD MEMBER HANS CHRISTOPH TANNER WILL NOT BE STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)