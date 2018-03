March 21 (Reuters) - Privet Fund Management Llc:

* PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-ON MARCH 21, PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DELIVERED LETTER TO THE ISSUER’S CHAIRMAN, PETER BASSI, AND POTBELLY CORP​’S BOARD

* PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-PRIVET FURTHER URGED POTBELLY CORP​ NOT TO PURSUE ENTRENCHING TACTICS SUCH AS UNILATERALLY ADDING DIRECTORS TO THE BOARD Source text: (bit.ly/2pvqhtP)