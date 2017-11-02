FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Privet Fund Management says mulls taking Hardinge private
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Trump says suspect deserves death penalty
New York Truck Attack
Trump says suspect deserves death penalty
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 2, 2017 / 5:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Privet Fund Management says mulls taking Hardinge private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Privet Fund Management:

* Advised Hardinge that Privet Fund, affiliates evaluating going private deal to buy all of company’s stock it does not already own

* Basing evaluation of going private deal for Hardinge on a price of $17.25/share - SEC filing

* Requested Hardinge allow it, financial advisor, potential financing sources access to confidential business information

* On Nov. 1, special committee of Hardinge board agreed to provide Privet parties the requested confidential information Source text - (bit.ly/2lIpC8K)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.