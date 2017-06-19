BRIEF-Privet fund management to vote against arrangement resolution between Norsat International and Hytera Communications

June 19 (Reuters) - Norsat International Inc

* Privet fund management llc announces intention to vote against arrangement resolution between norsat international and hytera communications co.

* Privet fund management says its current offer to acquire norsat at us$11.50 per share remains open

* Privet fund management says it will be voting its about 17.6% ownership of norsat against proposed arrangement resolution with hytera communications