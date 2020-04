April 14 (Reuters) - Pro-Dex Inc:

* PRO-DEX INC - ON APRIL 10, ENTERED PPP LOAN SPONSORED BY SBA THROUGH MINNESOTA BANK & TRUST, A MINNESOTA STATE BANKING CORPORATION

* PRO-DEX INC - PPP LOAN PROVIDED FOR $1.4 MILLION IN PROCEEDS, WHICH AMOUNT WAS FUNDED TO COMPANY ON APRIL 10, 2020

* PRO-DEX INC - PPP LOAN WAS MADE PURSUANT TO CORONAVIRUS AID, RELIEF, AND ECONOMIC SECURITY ACT