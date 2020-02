Feb 7 (Reuters) - Pro-Dex Inc:

* PRO-DEX - NET SALES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2019, INCREASED $1.6 MILLION, OR 24%, TO $8.0 MILLION FROM $6.4 MILLION FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2018

* PRO-DEX INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31