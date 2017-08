Aug 15 (Reuters) - PRO KAPITAL GRUPP AS

* SAYS PROLONGED REDEMPTION DATE OF 1,081,076 “PRO KAPITAL GRUPP CONVERTIBLE BOND PKG1 13.08.2013” BY 2 YEARS AND NEW REDEMPTION DATE IS 13.08.2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)