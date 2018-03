March 28 (Reuters) - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust :

* PROREIT RECORDS STRONG GROWTH IN FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* QTRLY AFFO PER UNIT $0.045​

* QTRLY ‍PROPERTY REVENUE C$8.2 MILLION VERSUS C$6.08 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED FFO PER UNIT $0.0371