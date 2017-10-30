BRIEF-Pro-Ship says business and capital alliance with NSD

Oct 30(Reuters) - Pro-Ship Inc

* Says it signed a business and capital alliance with NSD Co Ltd , to improve corporate value of the two companies

* Says NSD will acquire 21.3 percent stake in the company from the company’s current top shareholder and will become top shareholder of the company

* Transaction date on Nov. 7

* Says its current top shareholder will cut voting power to 16.3 percent from 37.6 percent and will become the second biggest shareholder of the company

* Effective Nov. 7

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KM8Lu5

