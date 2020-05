May 7 (Reuters) - ProAssurance Corp:

* PROASSURANCE REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020 AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.05 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* TO REDUCE OUR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.31 PER SHARE TO $0.05 PER SHARE

* CONSOLIDATED GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN Q1 OF 2020 WERE $262.4 MILLION

* CONSOLIDATED NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR QUARTER DECREASED $4.3 MILLION, OR 2.1%