14 days ago
BRIEF-Proassurance sees Q2 2017 EPS $0.34 to $0.37
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Proassurance sees Q2 2017 EPS $0.34 to $0.37

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Proassurance Corp

* Proassurance announces preliminary results for second quarter 2017

* Sees q2 operating earnings per share $0.38 to $0.41

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.34 to $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects q2 net earned premium to be about $180.5 million

* Q2 includes a $5.2 million pre-tax charge

* Q2 results also hurt by a confidential settlement of a lawsuit over a claims-related matter

* Q2 "results we expect to report do not meet our own expectations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

