May 22 (Reuters) - Probe Metals Inc:

* PROBE METALS ANNOUNCES A $14 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH UNITS AND NON FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

* PROBE METALS - OFFERING CONSISTS OF FLOW THROUGH UNITS AT C$1.90 PER FT UNIT & NON FLOW-THROUGH UNITS AT $1.15 PER HARD UNIT