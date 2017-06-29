FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
BRIEF-Probe Metals expands land position at Val-d'Or East project
June 29, 2017 / 11:13 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Probe Metals expands land position at Val-d'Or East project

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Probe Metals Inc

* Probe metals inc - probe metals expands land position at val-d'or east project

* Probe metals inc - executed a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in aurbel east property from qmx gold corporation

* Probe metals- acquired 100% undivided interest in 6 mining claims in and adjacent to val-d'or east project from private landowners for payment of $25,000

* Probe metals inc - property will be acquired for an aggregate cash payment of $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

