Feb 6 (Reuters) - PROBI:

* LARGEST CLINICAL TRIAL CONFIRMS THE IMMUNE ENHANCING IMPACT OF PROBI DEFENDUM® AND SHEDS NEW LIGHT ON THE MECHANISM

* ‍RESULTS FROM STUDY SHOW THAT PROBI DEFENDUM® SIGNIFICANTLY DECREASES RECURRENT COMMON COLDS​