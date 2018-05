BRIEF-Probi Q1 Net Sales Fall To SEK 119.2 Million

May 2 (Reuters) - Probi AB:

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 119.2 MILLION (187.4)

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 4.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 48.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INCOME SEK 3.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 43.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* “2018 WILL CLEARLY BE A YEAR OF TRANSITION AND WE EXPECT NET SALES TO BE LOWER IN THE COMING QUARTER COMPARED WITH THE YEAR-ON-YEAR PERIOD” - CEO

* "OUR AIM IS TO IMPROVE NET SALES GROWTH THROUGH CONTINUED EXPANSION OF OUR GEOGRAPHICAL REACH AND FASTER COMMERCIALIZATION OF OUR INNOVATION PORTFOLIO" - CEO