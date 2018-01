Jan 25 (Reuters) - PROBI:

* FULL YEAR NET 2017 SALES AT SEK 612.2 MILLION

* NET SALES FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AMOUNTED TO MSEK 119.4 (194.0)

* IN Q4 SALES FROM THE ACQUIRED OPERATIONS CONTRIBUTED MSEK 85.3 TO THE GROUP