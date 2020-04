April 28 (Reuters) - Probiotec Ltd:

* BOARD REITERATES FY20 GUIDANCE

* EXPECTS TO MEET PREVIOUSLY ADVISED FY20 GUIDANCE OF SALES REVENUE IN EXCESS OF $100 MILLION, EBITDA OF BETWEEN $16-$17 MILLION

* OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR FY21 AND BEYOND

* INCREASED LEVEL OF DEMAND CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH H1 OF FY21