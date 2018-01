Jan 23 (Reuters) - Probiotec Ltd:

* NET PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.5 MILLION TO $1.6 MILLION

* "REASONABLY EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG GROWTH IN BOTH REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR"