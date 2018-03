March 27 (Reuters) - Prochnik SA:

* SAYS HAS FILED MOTION TO OPEN RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS

* SAYS MAIN ASSUMPTIONS OF RESTRUCTURING INVOLVE DIVESTING NON-CORE ASSETS, FOCUSING ON PROCHNIK BRAND DEVELOPMENT AND SALE OF RAGE AGE BRAND

* SAYS CHANGES WILL INVOLVE ALSO RADICAL REDUCTION OF FIXED COSTS