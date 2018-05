May 4 (Reuters) - Prochnik SA:

* MANAGEMENT SAYS IT HAS RESOLVED TO PREPARE A MOTION TO FILE FOR CO’S BANKRUPTCY

* DESPITE THAT DECISION IT STILL SEES MOTION FOR REHABILITATION PROCEEDINGS FROM MARCH 27 AS JUST AND WELL-GROUNDED

* IF COURT DECIDES ON OPENING OF REHABILIATION PROCEEDINGS FOR CO, MANAGEMENT TO REVISE ITS DECISION REGARDING BANKRUPTCY MOTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)