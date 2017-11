Nov 14 (Reuters) - PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO KGAA:

* ‍CONFIRMS GROWTH FORECAST FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017, WHICH WAS ADJUSTED IN JULY​

* 9-MONTH EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ‍AT EUR 36.5 MILLION (9M 2016: EUR 36.6 MILLION)​

* ‍9M 2017 RESULT FROM CONTINUING BUSINESS OPERATIONS EUR 36.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.6 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* FY ‍FORECAST FOR ROAE UNCHANGED, EXPECTED IN RANGE OF 7% TO 9% FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)