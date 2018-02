BRIEF-Procredit Holding Approves Cash Capital Increase From Authorised Capital

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Procredit Holding AG & Co KGaA:

* DGAP-ADHOC: PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA: PROCREDIT HOLDING APPROVES A CASH CAPITAL INCREASE FROM AUTHORISED CAPITAL

* TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY UP TO 1.6 MILLION SHARES (APPROX. 3% OF CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL)

* SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY IS TO BE INCREASED FROM EUR 267.7 MILLION TO UP TO EUR 275.7 MILLION

* EXPECTED TO SET PLACEMENT PRICE BASED ON ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ON FEB. 2, 2018

* EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT COMMITTED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR UP TO 40% OF NEW SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)