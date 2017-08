Aug 14 (Reuters) - PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO KGAA:

* H1 ‍CONSOLIDATED RESULT OF EUR 20.8 MILLION FROM CONTINUING BUSINESS OPERATIONS (H1 2016: EUR 24.6 MILLION)​

* h1 ‍Customer Loan Portfolio Grows by 4.8%​

* ‍COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL (CET1 FULLY LOADED) OF 13.0% AS AT 30 JUNE 2017 (31 DECEMBER 2016: 12.4%)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)