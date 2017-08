July 7 (Reuters) - PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO KGAA:

* DGAP-ADHOC: PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA RAISES FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* ‍NOW EXPECTS NET GROWTH OF OVERALL CUSTOMER LOAN PORTFOLIO IN 2017 TO BE ABOVE 8% IN 2017​

* ‍2017 FORECASTS FOR RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE) AND CET1 CAPITAL RATIO REMAIN UNCHANGED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)