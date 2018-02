Feb 2 (Reuters) - PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO KGAA:

* DGAP-ADHOC: PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA: PROCREDIT HOLDING: SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF CASH CAPITAL INCREASE - GROSS PROCEEDS OF THE SHARE ISSUE OF APPROX. EUR 61 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)