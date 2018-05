May 9 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co:

* PROCTER & GAMBLE ANNOUNCES $1.25 BILLION DEBT TENDER OFFER

* P&G - TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)