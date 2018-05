May 23 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co:

* PROCTER & GAMBLE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF ITS DEBT TENDER OFFER

* P&G - MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BILLION

* P&G - SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018