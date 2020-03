March 25 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Health Ltd:

* PROCTER & GAMBLE HEALTH LTD -OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN DISRUPTED ACROSS DIFFERENT SITES, FACILITIES AND DISTRIBUTION CENTRES DUE TO LOCKDOWN

* PROCTER & GAMBLE HEALTH LTD -ANTICIPATE DISRUPTIONS IN OPERATIONS TO CONTINUE FOR A PERIOD OF NEXT 3 WEEKS IN MINIMUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: