March 22 (Reuters) - Produce Investments Plc:

* ‍HY REVENUE UP 1.6% TO £80.6M (2016: £79.3M)​

* ‍HY PRE-TAX PROFIT £2.1M (2016: LOSS £1.0M)​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED 2% TO 2.49P (2016: 2.44P)​

* ‍SAYS STRONG UPLIFT IN GROUP PROFITABILITY BUT A CAUTIOUS START TO SECOND HALF​