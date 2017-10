Sept 21 (Reuters) - PRODUCE INVESTMENTS PLC:

* NEIL DAVIDSON, CHAIRMAN AND SEAN CHRISTIE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, HAVE INFORMED BOARD THAT THEY INTEND TO RETIRE

* BARRIE CLAPHAM, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, HAS AGREED TO TAKE OVER AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)