Feb 22 (Reuters) - PRODWARE SA:

* PRODWARE: 2017 REVENUES: €167.7 M

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍167.7​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 176.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANTICIPATES GROWTH OF ITS MARGIN AND OF ITS NET RESULT FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR‍​

* LAUNCH OF NEW OFFERS PRODUCED BY PRODWARE IN SAAS MODE SHOULD GENERATE INCREMENTAL REVENUES FROM THE 2ND QUARTER 2018 ON