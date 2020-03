BRIEF-Prodways Group FY EBITDA Up At 5.3 Million Euros

March 23 (Reuters) - Prodways Group SA:

* FULL-YEAR 2019 REVENUE UP +17.1%

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 4.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 5.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 71.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW FOR YEAR WAS EUR 4.3 MILLION, COMPARED WITH -EUR 1.7 MILLION IN 2018

* ON COVID-19: IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO ASSESS IMPACT OF EPIDEMIC ON GROUP'S REVENUE