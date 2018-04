April 2 (Reuters) - Professional Diversity Network Inc :

* PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK, INC. REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $6.73 MILLION VERSUS $5.67 MILLION

* ‍Q4 2017 NET LOSS OF $4.62 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS OF $0.59 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)